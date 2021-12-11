Uniform, prize distribution ceremony held at Govt Girls Elementary School Himat Ali Shah

A colorful uniform and prize distribution ceremony was held at Government Girls Elementary School Himat Ali Shah here on Saturday

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :A colorful uniform and prize distribution ceremony was held at Government Girls Elementary school Himat Ali Shah here on Saturday.

According to a handout issued by the District Information office, Renowned Educationist Ameer bux Bhatti was chief guest on the occasion.

The ceremony was addressed by Educationist Ameer Bux Bhati, Director wheat Research center Sakrand Dr. Karim Bux Leghari, Senior journalist Muhammad Saleh Bulo, Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abass Goraho DEO female Aapa Zainab, Taluka Education officer female Ghulam Fatima Bhatti, School Head Mistress Shahnaz Bhatti, Jawed Abbasi,Nasreen Balouch and others.

The speakers said that education was the backbone of nation therefore we should have to play collective role for the betterment of education.

They stressed the need for encouraging co-curriculum activities besides curriculum activities to meet the challenges of competitive age.

They emphasized upon youth to work hard for acquiring innovative education to contribute for country and nation. They said that the soil of Sindh is very fertile and students were very talented.

On the occasion, School Children also presented tableaus. Later, 40 uniforms and prizes were distributed among girl students.