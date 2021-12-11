UrduPoint.com

Uniform, Prize Distribution Ceremony Held At Govt Girls Elementary School Himat Ali Shah

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 07:39 PM

Uniform, prize distribution ceremony held at Govt Girls Elementary School Himat Ali Shah

A colorful uniform and prize distribution ceremony was held at Government Girls Elementary School Himat Ali Shah here on Saturday

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :A colorful uniform and prize distribution ceremony was held at Government Girls Elementary school Himat Ali Shah here on Saturday.

According to a handout issued by the District Information office, Renowned Educationist Ameer bux Bhatti was chief guest on the occasion.

The ceremony was addressed by Educationist Ameer Bux Bhati, Director wheat Research center Sakrand Dr. Karim Bux Leghari, Senior journalist Muhammad Saleh Bulo, Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abass Goraho DEO female Aapa Zainab, Taluka Education officer female Ghulam Fatima Bhatti, School Head Mistress Shahnaz Bhatti, Jawed Abbasi,Nasreen Balouch and others.

The speakers said that education was the backbone of nation therefore we should have to play collective role for the betterment of education.

They stressed the need for encouraging co-curriculum activities besides curriculum activities to meet the challenges of competitive age.

They emphasized upon youth to work hard for acquiring innovative education to contribute for country and nation. They said that the soil of Sindh is very fertile and students were very talented.

On the occasion, School Children also presented tableaus. Later, 40 uniforms and prizes were distributed among girl students.

Related Topics

Sindh Education Sakrand Government Wheat

Recent Stories

Civil society, political, social workers rejects P ..

Civil society, political, social workers rejects PPP's local government bill

49 seconds ago
 Verstappen on pole for title-deciding Abu Dhabi Gr ..

Verstappen on pole for title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

52 seconds ago
 Eto'o elected head of the Cameroon Football Federa ..

Eto'o elected head of the Cameroon Football Federation

54 seconds ago
 Guinea junta returns ex-leader's residence to fami ..

Guinea junta returns ex-leader's residence to family

56 seconds ago
 Driving licence issuing centers timing increased

Driving licence issuing centers timing increased

9 minutes ago
 SU awards 15 PhD, 50 M.Phil degrees

SU awards 15 PhD, 50 M.Phil degrees

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.