Uniform syllabus for primary education to be implemented next year: Minister

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood Sunday said that government was planning to implement a uniform syllabus system for Primary education level in the next year.

Talking to a private tv channel program, he said that the national or mother language could be used for imparting primary education while English would be taught as a subject from Class I to V.

The minister said main objective of the present government was to implement a uniform system of education in all parts of the country. He said no one ever perceive such a magnificent plan for the young children of this country. Lauding the efforts of the present leadership, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was working for this purpose since long. Shafqat Mehmood said the government would provide technical education to the students of 10th class. He added that a modern skills for training of teachers was also under consideration.

Replying to a question, the minister said a meeting would be held on Monday for provincial ministers of education and final decision would be taken after the outcome of the meeting regarding opening of the educational institutions.

He said standard operating procedure (SOPs) would be implemented in letter and spirit. He added that wearing the mask would be essential for all the students, adding that we will try to make possible to maintain social distance among the students.

He said in the first phase, the universities and higher classes would be operational and if intensity of pandemic would remain low then primary classes could also be opened. He said violators of SOPs would be treated as per law.

Replying to another query, he said Etihad Tanzeem ul Madaris had signed an agreement with the government regarding teaching the proposed syllabus of the government in Madaris.