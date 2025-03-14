Uniform waste management system continues in urban, rural areas

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The district administration has implemented a uniform waste management system across urban and rural areas for the first time in the city of saints.

Under the "Suthra Punjab" programme, an outsourced cleaning system has been introduced in all four tehsils of the city, ensuring a more efficient and sustainable approach to sanitation. With private contractors now handling the cleaning operations, the daily waste collection rate has surged to 1,400 tons.

Accompanied by CEO Waste Management Company Abdul Razzaq Dogar, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari personally inspected various areas of the city on Friday to assess the new system’s effectiveness.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that the administration has handed over the entire waste management system to private entities, including both urban and rural areas, aiming to make the district "zero waste" through one-time deep cleaning initiatives.

Awareness banners displaying helpline numbers for cleaning staff have been installed across the city, and a centralized monitoring control room has been established to oversee sanitation operations in all 185 union councils, he added.

The CEO MWMC, Abdul Razzaq Dogar said that strict actions will be taken against contractors failing to meet performance standards. He said that a Citizen App has been launched through which the residents can also report sanitation issues via the helpline 1139.

He added that the private companies have committed to enhancing the system by incorporating extra machinery and workforce.