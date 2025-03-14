Open Menu

Uniform Waste Management System Continues In Urban, Rural Areas

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Uniform waste management system continues in urban, rural areas

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The district administration has implemented a uniform waste management system across urban and rural areas for the first time in the city of saints.

Under the "Suthra Punjab" programme, an outsourced cleaning system has been introduced in all four tehsils of the city, ensuring a more efficient and sustainable approach to sanitation. With private contractors now handling the cleaning operations, the daily waste collection rate has surged to 1,400 tons.

Accompanied by CEO Waste Management Company Abdul Razzaq Dogar, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari personally inspected various areas of the city on Friday to assess the new system’s effectiveness.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that the administration has handed over the entire waste management system to private entities, including both urban and rural areas, aiming to make the district "zero waste" through one-time deep cleaning initiatives.

Awareness banners displaying helpline numbers for cleaning staff have been installed across the city, and a centralized monitoring control room has been established to oversee sanitation operations in all 185 union councils, he added.

The CEO MWMC, Abdul Razzaq Dogar said that strict actions will be taken against contractors failing to meet performance standards. He said that a Citizen App has been launched through which the residents can also report sanitation issues via the helpline 1139.

He added that the private companies have committed to enhancing the system by incorporating extra machinery and workforce.

Recent Stories

Sharjah Children's Book Awards offers AED110,00 pr ..

Sharjah Children's Book Awards offers AED110,00 prizes

1 minute ago
 Abrahamic Family House honours winners of Eminence ..

Abrahamic Family House honours winners of Eminence Ahmed El-Tayeb Mosque Quran C ..

1 minute ago
 Pakistan wins third gold medal during Special Olym ..

Pakistan wins third gold medal during Special Olympics World Winter Games 2025

12 minutes ago
 Court allows more time in Ahsan Iqbal’s defamati ..

Court allows more time in Ahsan Iqbal’s defamation case against Murad Saeed

23 minutes ago
 JUI leader, three others got injured in blast insi ..

JUI leader, three others got injured in blast inside South Waziristan mosque

31 minutes ago
 IHC appoints judicial commission to verify meeting ..

IHC appoints judicial commission to verify meetings with Imran Khan

57 minutes ago
Union Association for Human Rights supports local, ..

Union Association for Human Rights supports local, international measures to com ..

1 hour ago
 TRENDS hosts counter-extremism seminar in UK House ..

TRENDS hosts counter-extremism seminar in UK House of Lords

1 hour ago
 Bank of Sharjah achieves record net profit of AED3 ..

Bank of Sharjah achieves record net profit of AED385 in 2024

1 hour ago
 Indian media did fake propaganda about attack on J ..

Indian media did fake propaganda about attack on Jaffar Express: DG ISPR

1 hour ago
 Sharjah real estate transactions hit AED3.5 billio ..

Sharjah real estate transactions hit AED3.5 billion in February

2 hours ago
 MBRSC’s first SAR satellite, Etihad-SAT, set to ..

MBRSC’s first SAR satellite, Etihad-SAT, set to launch tomorrow

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan