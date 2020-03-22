UrduPoint.com
Uniformity In Approach Needed For Protection Of Healthcare Providers Handling COVID-19 Cases

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has suggested urgent need for uniformity in approach to adopt for protection of healthcare providers handling suspects as well as patients tested positive for coronavirus disease in the country.

PMA Secretary General (Centre) Dr S M Qaisar Sajjad, in a statement here on Saturday, said doctors, nurses, paramedics, technicians serving as the front line defenders of people against COVID-19 must be provided with necessary protective cover against the virus.

"A uniform policy must be developed through active consultation of all the stakeholders," he said.

He said the government, both at Federal and provincial levels, must also provide personal protection equipments and gadgets to the doctors and paramedics on urgent basis.

"This is crucial as their lives too are at risk," he said emphasizing that paramedics are backbone of the country's healthcare system.

"In the present situation they are examining the patients at the cost of their life, even their families are also at risk," added the PMA secretary general.

He also requested all the paramedics, doctors to strictly follow preventive measures as per WHO guideline.

Dr Syed Qaisar Sajjad further recommended need to expand the quarantine facilities in the country adding that adequately equipped isolation wards must also be established with provision of ventilators, critically required facilities and equipments.

