Unilever delegation meets Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :A Unilever Pakistan delegation met with the Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at CM Office on Friday.

The delegation announced 20,000 cartons of essential goods to help the earthquake affectees of Turkiye on behalf of Unilever Pakistan.

Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi inspected the donated goods for the earthquake affectees of Turkiye and thanked the Unilever Pakistan delegation.

Commissioner Lahore Division Muhammad Ali Randhawa and DG PDMA were also present on the occasion.