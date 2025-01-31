- Home
Unilever, IRC Launch ‘Pakistan Seed Security Prototype’ To Boost Resilience, Combat Emissions
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The International Rescue Committee and Unilever partnered to create the “Pakistan Seed Security Prototype,” supporting farming communities through green entrepreneurship to enhance resilience and cut greenhouse gas emissions.
At the “Pakistan’s Humanitarian Future Event 2025,” Unilever and IRC committed to boosting climate resilience through initiatives that strengthen seed systems, reduce disaster risks, and transition livelihoods over the next five years.
The event focuses on addressing Pakistan’s preparedness and response to the growing impacts of climate change.
Speaking at the launch ceremony, Romina Khurshid Alam, Coordinator to PM on Climate Change, highlighted Pakistan’s increasing dependence on glaciers and rivers for its water supply, emphasizing that the country is facing acute water shortages that exacerbate the challenges for agriculture, a crucial sector of the national economy and survival.
“Our agriculture is significantly threatened by water scarcity, and we need invest in long-term solutions to tackle these challenges” she stated.
She termed the Seed Security Prototype as vital innovation that can pave way for climate resilient agricultural practices.
The report finding indicate that farmers in Pakistan are grappling with dwindling quality and availability of seed stocks, and the harsh impacts of unpredictable and extreme weather conditions make it worse.
These issues have not only disrupted the agricultural cycle but have also led to severe economic consequences, pushing many farmers further into a vicious cycle of debt and poverty.
Waqas Dar Country Director International Rescue Committee Pakistan noted that “Achieving sustained growth in agricultural production and productivity heavily depends on developing improved crop varieties and establishing an efficient system to ensure the timely availability of high-quality seeds to farmers”
The Seed Security prototype is designed to support farmers to identify and multiply climate resilient seed varieties, systematize and incentivize the exchange of services, skills and seeds among participating farmers, community-based organizations (CBOs) and other stakeholders.
To build climate resilient livelihoods by ensuring availability and improving sustainable and affordable access to quality seeds lie at the core of our joint vision.
Fatima Arshad (Head of Sustainability and Corporate Communications Unilever) said, “Nature has emerged as a key pillar of Unilever’s sustainability strategy. We are committed to promoting climate resilient agricultural practices in Pakistan to improve seed security, improve farmer livelihoods, and support regenerative agriculture in the country through strong partnerships with key stakeholders.”
It is pertinent to note that the National Seed Policy 2024 states that seeds are very important in shaping food crop production and stresses that it is vital to have seeds with suitable traits to adapt to diverse climatic conditions and intensive cropping systems, while also addressing the varying needs of consumers.
