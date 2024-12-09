Unilever Pakistan Enhances Safety And Livelihoods Of Outdoor Advertising Workers
Unilever’s ‘Safety First’ program provides health insurance, safety gear, and fair wages
Islamabad UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 09th Dec, 2024) Unilever Pakistan has implemented new measures for ‘skin fitters’ in order to address safety and livelihood challenges in the outdoor advertising sector. Unilever Pakistan’s ‘Safety First’ program include enhanced safety standards, increased wages, and access to health and life insurance, making it an industry first initiative.
Advertising skin fitting is a high-risk job that involves working at significant heights, often without adequate safety equipment or financial safeguards. Historically, Pakistan’s out of home (OOH) advertising workers have faced poor remuneration and limited access to essential protections This is a workforce tasked with installing and maintaining outdoor advertisements under hazardous conditions.
As part of this initiative, Unilever has ensured that skin fitters receive state-of-the-art safety gear and comprehensive training to mitigate workplace hazards. In addition, monthly wages have been increased to PKR 51,000, aligned with a fair living wage benchmark. Furthermore, workers will also benefit from health and life insurance coverage, providing financial protection against medical emergencies and unforeseen circumstances.
Amir Paracha, Chairman and CEO, Unilever Pakistan, highlighted “These steps reflect a broader industry need to prioritize the safety and livelihoods of workers who play a vital role in our operational processes. While our initiative is a start, we hope that our industry counterparts reflect on these efforts, evaluate at their own pace and perhaps implement similar measures so that workforce safety and well-being can benefit across the industry."
Ahsan Sheikh, CEO of Kinetic Pakistan, emphasized, “This initiative by Unilever highlights the critical role of collective responsibility in transforming industry practices. Alongside Unilever and FOMA, Kinetic remains committed to driving safety and sustainability in the OOH sector. This initiative will positively impact the lives of over 3,000 fitters and their families, ensuring that worker welfare becomes a fundamental priority for the industry’s growth and its long-term success."
Unilever Pakistan aims to contribute to the broader discourse on workplace safety and equity in Pakistan’s industries. This effort highlights the importance of corporate responsibility in addressing systemic challenges and setting a precedent for sustainable business practices.
