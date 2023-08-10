Open Menu

Unilever Pakistan Rehabilitates The Village Of Essa Rajero, Thatta As Part Of Its Flood Relief Efforts

Umer Jamshaid Published August 10, 2023 | 12:38 PM

Unilever Pakistan and HANDS Pakistan have rehabilitated the village of Essa Rajero, Thatta, which was devastated by the floods of 2022.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023) Following the catastrophic floods, Unilever Pakistan had announced an "Adopt a Village" project to create model communities in flood-affected areas. As part of this effort, Unilever Pakistan adopted villages in Thatta and D.G. Khan.

In partnership with HANDS Pakistan, this initiative has developed resilient communities with sustainable houses and basic infrastructure, providing WASH services, access to clean water energy, and education.

The program also focuses on equipping flood-affected individuals with skills and resources necessary to diversify their livelihood options. The organization has successfully built 90 houses in the village that has helped the communities rebuild their lives. The development work is complete, and people have been made self-reliant and resilient in the face of future challenges.

