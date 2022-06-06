Uninterrupted electricity to be ensured during Pak vs WI cricket series: CEO Mepco

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) Engineer Mehr Allah Yar Bharwana said that arrangements have been finalized to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply during the cricket matches between Pakistan and West Indies going to be started from June 08 at Multan Cricket Stadium.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the CEO Mepco said that special duties have been assigned to Mepco officials under the supervision of Additional Chief Engineer Chaudhry Khalid Mahmood to avoid any inconvenience. However, special staff would also be in alert position to deal any emergency like situation.

Deputy Director Technical Arshad Munir Daha and XEN Shah Rukan-e-Alam Division Malik Javed Iqbal have been nominated as focal persons.

The Mepco officials would monitor electricity supply at Multan Cricket Stadium during practice sessions and matches till June 13 while SDO Shah Rukan-e-Alam Sub-Division Muhammad Ali Tahir would be deployed at stadium along with his team.

However, staff has also been deployed at district control room to register and resolve of complaints regarding electricity supply.