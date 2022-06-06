UrduPoint.com

Uninterrupted Electricity To Be Ensured During Pak Vs WI Cricket Series: CEO Mepco

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 06, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Uninterrupted electricity to be ensured during Pak vs WI cricket series: CEO Mepco

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) Engineer Mehr Allah Yar Bharwana said that arrangements have been finalized to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply during the cricket matches between Pakistan and West Indies going to be started from June 08 at Multan Cricket Stadium.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the CEO Mepco said that special duties have been assigned to Mepco officials under the supervision of Additional Chief Engineer Chaudhry Khalid Mahmood to avoid any inconvenience. However, special staff would also be in alert position to deal any emergency like situation.

Deputy Director Technical Arshad Munir Daha and XEN Shah Rukan-e-Alam Division Malik Javed Iqbal have been nominated as focal persons.

The Mepco officials would monitor electricity supply at Multan Cricket Stadium during practice sessions and matches till June 13 while SDO Shah Rukan-e-Alam Sub-Division Muhammad Ali Tahir would be deployed at stadium along with his team.

However, staff has also been deployed at district control room to register and resolve of complaints regarding electricity supply.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Multan Electricity Company Alert Muhammad Ali June From

Recent Stories

Meheq Khokhar asks Sania Mirza to coach Pakistan w ..

Meheq Khokhar asks Sania Mirza to coach Pakistan women's team

28 minutes ago
 WI Squad reaches Multan for three-match ODI series

WI Squad reaches Multan for three-match ODI series

1 hour ago
 German FM to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow on two-d ..

German FM to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow on two-day official visit

1 hour ago
 Arab man sends marriage proposal to Amber Heard

Arab man sends marriage proposal to Amber Heard

2 hours ago
 Shot on vivo X80 — ‘Imtehan’ under Hamza Lar ..

Shot on vivo X80 — ‘Imtehan’ under Hamza Lari’s Direction Officially Rel ..

3 hours ago
 Salman Khan's security tightened after threat lett ..

Salman Khan's security tightened after threat letter

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.