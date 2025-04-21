Uninterrupted Flow Of Traffic Will Be Ensured: DPO
Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2025 | 05:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Sialkot District Police Officer (DPO) Faisal Shehzad has emphasized that the uninterrupted flow of traffic will be ensured across the city.
According to the spokesperson for Sialkot Police, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of the DPO Sialkot and attended by the SP Traffic, all DSPs, Muharrars, and beat inspectors.
During the meeting, it was decided that strict legal action will be taken against those who violate traffic rules.
DPO Faisal Shehzad said that FIRs will be registered against individuals involved in one-wheeling and racing. He also directed that awareness classes be organized along with taking strict legal action against those committing serious traffic violations.
The District Police Officer reprimanded underperforming beat officers and commended those who showed exemplary performance. He reiterated the importance of ensuring the smooth and uninterrupted flow of traffic throughout the city.
