UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Uninterrupted Food Supply To Poor To Be Ensured During Lockdown: Dr Firdous

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 11:30 PM

Uninterrupted food supply to poor to be ensured during lockdown: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday assured the government's full support for uninterrupted food supply to poor families during the lockdown period being observed across the country for protecting the people from the coronavirus.

Talking to a private news channel, she said Pakistan was a poor nation and the complete lockdown option would increase hardships for daily wage workers.

She said the most developed nations could not avert the holocaust emerged due to coronavirus spread around the world.

She said the government was responsible to protect the youth of this country from the deadly virus.

Appreciating the prime minister for announcing Tiger Force for provision of food items to the poor families residing in lockdown areas, Dr Firdous said we hope that elite class and philanthropists would come forward for depositing the charity money in the fund account established for helping coronavirus affected patients.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World Poor Firdous Ashiq Awan Money From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mauritanian President discuss e ..

6 minutes ago

April fuel prices announced

6 minutes ago

Sarwar welcomes announcement of 'Tiger Force' for ..

2 minutes ago

Indigenous leaders issue plea for COVID pandemic p ..

2 minutes ago

UN calls for $2.5 trillion coronavirus rescue pack ..

2 minutes ago

Japanese Car Output in China Plummets Amid Virus O ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.