Uninterrupted Gas Supply Being Provided To Domestic Consumers: Omar Ayub Khan

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 11:05 PM

Uninterrupted gas supply being provided to domestic consumers: Omar Ayub Khan

Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan Saturday said the uninterrupted gas supply is being provided to the domestic consumers on priority basis across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan Saturday said the uninterrupted gas supply is being provided to the domestic consumers on priority basis across the country. The incumbent government was giving preference to the domestic consumers as compared to industry sector, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The Minister said the hectic efforts had been made to bring improvement in the gas field infrastructure and also underlined the need to devise a strategy for exploration to overcome the gas shortage on permanent basis.

Commenting on the ongoing gas shortage in Sindh, he said the provincial government had failed to provide a route for new gas pipeline in the province that was why it was facing the gas shortfall. The Sindh government had also declined the Federal government's offer to provide Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) to it, he added.

