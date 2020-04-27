Uninterrupted power supply being provided in most parts of country

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Spokesman for Power Division Monday said that smooth and uninterrupted power supply had been provided to the consumers of most areas of the country for the last three consecutive Iftar time.

Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan and Secretary Power Division Irfan Ali were personally supervising the power supply situation from the central control room set up at the ministry, he added.

He said that it had been raining in some areas of Gujranwala Electric Supply Company.