Uninterrupted power supply during Eid days

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) would provide uninterrupted supply of electricity to citizens during three days of Eid-ul-Azha.

According to Sargodha circle office spokesman on Friday, in line with special directives of Chief Executive FESCO, Superintendent Engineer circle office Sargodha gave directives to all XENs and SDOs concerned to ensure hundred percent supply of electricity on three days of Eid-ul-Azha.

According to spokesman of S.E, Sargodha circle, Abraar Ahmed, all the concerned staff would monitor electricity supply related matters closely after visiting the feeders, grids and power stations during Eid days.