Uninterrupted Power Supply Ensured During Eid Holidays
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2024 | 07:24 PM
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engineer Muhammad Amir said that FESCO had successfully provided an uninterrupted power supply to its consumers across its region
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engineer Muhammad Amir said that FESCO had successfully provided an uninterrupted power supply to its consumers across its region.
In a statement here on Saturday, he said that FESCO had constituted special teams in addition to establishing a monitoring desk in the headquarters for ensuring the electricity supply round the clock.
He said that high-ranking officers of the company remained present in their offices to monitor the field work in addition to ensuring immediately restoration of electricity supply if any defect surfaced at any place in the region.
He said that transformer-mounted trolleys were also provided to operation staff along with other gadgets and material for their immediate replacement in case of emergency.
The FESCO field staff remained active round the clock during Eid holidays and they responded promptly after receiving public complaints about electricity disruptions.
The FESCO Monitoring Cell also received public complaints through its official Facebook page and took immediate action for their redress.
About 50 feeders faced tripping due to rain on Marru (the third day after Eid) but FESCO engineers and field staff accelerated their efforts and successfully restored the electricity supply from these feeders within a few hours, he added.
Recent Stories
Polio victim contributing in fight against climate change, plans to travel 400 c ..
IGP releases Rs 1.8m for cops medical expenses
Two youths drowned in Jhelum River
CM directs Larkana administration to install 56 walk-through gates ZA Bhutto's m ..
CPO orders arrest of woman’s attacker
Air ambulance service to start in June : CM
Kashmiris celebrate joyous ‘Eid Millan’ event in Canada
Thousands flee flooding in Russian Urals region of Orenburg
DO Social Welfare Kohat suspended
New faces set to challenge US trio of Masters leaders
DO Soacial Welfare Kohat suspended
CM grieves over death of four children in Matiari
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Polio victim contributing in fight against climate change, plans to travel 400 cities to plant sapli ..1 minute ago
-
IGP releases Rs 1.8m for cops medical expenses1 minute ago
-
Two youths drowned in Jhelum River1 minute ago
-
CM directs Larkana administration to install 56 walk-through gates ZA Bhutto's mazar4 minutes ago
-
CPO orders arrest of woman’s attacker4 minutes ago
-
Air ambulance service to start in June : CM1 minute ago
-
Kashmiris celebrate joyous ‘Eid Millan’ event in Canada1 minute ago
-
DO Social Welfare Kohat suspended1 minute ago
-
DO Soacial Welfare Kohat suspended1 minute ago
-
CM grieves over death of four children in Matiari1 minute ago
-
Rescue 1122 Abbottabad demonstrates exemplary performance during Eid-ul-Fitr42 minutes ago
-
Tourist influx doubles during Eid vacations in Kaghan Valley45 minutes ago