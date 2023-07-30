Uninterrupted power supply ensured on Ashura: Fesco

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Chairman board of Directors (BoDs) of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Malik Tahsin Awan said the staff ensured uninterrupted power supply on Ashura.

In a statement on Sunday, he appreciated the performance of the staff and said that it was first and foremost duty of employees to provide trouble free service.

He said that Chief Executive Engineer Bashir Ahmed remained present in the mian Control Room established at the Fesco Headquarters to take prompt action for redressal of electricity-related complaints on Ashura.

He said that General Manager Operation Rana Ayub also visited various subdivision offices inaddition to reviewed necessary arrangements to ensure uninterrupted power supply tothe mourning processions.