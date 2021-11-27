UrduPoint.com

Uninterrupted Power Supply Is Top Priority: FESCO Chief

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engineer Bashir Ahmad has said that uninterrupted power supply to the consumers is top priority of the company and in this connection all available resources are being utilised

During his visit to 220-kV Jaranwala Road grid station on Saturday, he said that Fesco had evolved a comprehensive strategy plan to upgrade its existing grid stations in addition to construct new ones to cater the increasing demand of electricity during summer.

The CEO fesco said that 220-kV Jaranwala grid station remained overloaded due to increase in consumption of electricity.

Therefore, Fesco had decided to install bus couplers at this grid station and for this purpose, the old wires from all power transformers had been replaced, whereas installation of new panels was in full swing.

"The completion of bus couplers would help the company to resolve load-related complaints on permanent basis in addition to provide reliable power supply to its consumers", he added.

He also visited control room of the grid station where superintending engineer GSO Shabbir Ahmad briefed him about the ongoing project.

