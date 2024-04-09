Uninterrupted Power Supply On Eid
Umer Jamshaid Published April 09, 2024 | 03:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) will ensure uninterrupted power
supply on Chand Raat and Eid-ul-Fitr in the region.
According to a spokesperson, special teams have been constituted to redress complaints
about electricity supply.
A special cell has also been constituted at headquarters for monitoring the power supply under the supervision
of CEO Engr Muhammad Amir.
Chairman Fesco board of directors Malik Tahseen Awan has directed the authorities to take measures to supply uninterrupted electricity to consumers.
Recent Stories
Irfan, Usman earn maiden Pakistan selection
Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani elected as Senate Chairman
SIFC playing pivotal role to exploit country's mineral potential
Senators-elect take oath amid PTI’s protest
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 April 2024
Army Chief hosts iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket Team
UN Security Council refers Palestinian application for full UN membership to com ..
Robbery turns violent: man injured after resisting attack in Hazro Town
US says still opposes Rafah assault after Netanyahu says date set
Dr Al-Issa: A global advocate for peace, interfaith dialogue, moderation
PTI seeks ECP nod for Intra-party election validation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dr Al-Issa: A global advocate for peace, interfaith dialogue, moderation8 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler held, narcotics recovered8 minutes ago
-
Saudi Embassy hosts grand Iftar for MWL Secry-Gen Dr Al-Issa8 minutes ago
-
NDMA’s advisory forecast rain-thunderstorm, heatwaves for April 202418 minutes ago
-
Dar appointed leader of the House in Senate18 minutes ago
-
Bye-elections on Gilani’s vacated NA seat on May 1918 minutes ago
-
Cheques distributed among 115 people18 minutes ago
-
Three robbers arrested, weapons recovered18 minutes ago
-
Excise Minister deliberates on legislation regarding unregistered vehicles18 minutes ago
-
Dera administration distributes aid cheques among deserving persons18 minutes ago
-
PTI treading on path of chaos, destruction, alleges Khawaja Asif18 minutes ago
-
Ashrafi commends PM's Saudi visit for strengthening economic ties18 minutes ago