Uninterrupted Power Supply Provided During Eid Days: FESCO

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 08:35 PM

Uninterrupted power supply provided during Eid days: FESCO

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Shafiqul Hasan said that uninterrupted power supply was ensured across region during Eid

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Shafiqul Hasan said that uninterrupted power supply was ensured across region during Eid.

In a statement issued here Wednesday, he said that FESCO had more than 4.

2 million electricity consumers in its 8 districts of the region, including Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Bhakkar, Khushab, Sargodha and Mianwali.

The company made elaborated efforts to provide power supply to its consumers without any interruption through 1037 feeders during Eid days. Therefore, FESCO field staff remained active across the region while special teams also conducted surprise checking of electricity supply meters in order to discourage power pilferage.

