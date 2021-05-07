UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Uninterrupted Power Supply To Be Ensured During Eid Days: FESCO Chief

Muhammad Irfan 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 01:40 PM

Uninterrupted power supply to be ensured during Eid days: FESCO Chief

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) finalized its plan to supply uninterrupted electricity to its consumers during Eid holidays.

This was stated by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engineer Arshad Muneer here on Friday. He said that special teams were constituted to remove electricity-related complaints without any delay while in this regard a Monitoring Desk was established at FESCO Headquarter.

He directed the Chief Engineer (Operation) Nasir Ayyaz Khan, Chief Engineer (P&D) Mazhar Naveed, Chief Engineer (Technical Services) Bashhir Ahmad, Chief Commercial Officer Allah Yar Khan, Chief Engineer (Development) PMU Shahid Haidar and Project Director (GSC) Muhammad Ashiq to monitor load management, LT/HT breakdown and customer's complaints process and take prompt action to resolve electricity related issued without any delay so that uninterrupted power supply could be ensured to the consumers.

He said that sufficient staff was deployed for duties during Eid holidays whereas necessary gadgets and trolley-mounted transformers were provided to them so that they could replace the same in case of any emergency with defective ones.

He said that monitoring desk will work round the clock during Eid holidays and the people can contact it through telephone numbers 041-9220290, 041-9220618, toll free number 0800-66554 and helpline 118 in case of any emergent situation.

The people can also get their electricity-related complaints lodged through email: fesco118@gmail.com and through WhatsApp on 0345-1500413, he added.

He further said that people can contact office of Superintendent Engineer (SE) Operation in their respective circle while SE Operation First Circle can be approached through telephone number 041-9200767 and mobile phone number 0345-1502593, SE Operation Second Circle through 041-9330063 and 0345-1502298, SE Operation Sargodha Circle through 048-9232378 and 0345-1500939, SE Operation Jhang Circle through 047-9200222 and 0345-1501051 and SE Operation Mianwali through 045-9920033 and 0345-1502339.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Mobile Holidays Company Jhang Sargodha Nasir Same Circle Mianwali WhatsApp FESCO

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul schoo ..

38 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

10 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

10 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.