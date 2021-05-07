Uninterrupted power supply to be ensured during Eid days: FESCO Chief

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) finalized its plan to supply uninterrupted electricity to its consumers during Eid holidays.

This was stated by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engineer Arshad Muneer here on Friday. He said that special teams were constituted to remove electricity-related complaints without any delay while in this regard a Monitoring Desk was established at FESCO Headquarter.

He directed the Chief Engineer (Operation) Nasir Ayyaz Khan, Chief Engineer (P&D) Mazhar Naveed, Chief Engineer (Technical Services) Bashhir Ahmad, Chief Commercial Officer Allah Yar Khan, Chief Engineer (Development) PMU Shahid Haidar and Project Director (GSC) Muhammad Ashiq to monitor load management, LT/HT breakdown and customer's complaints process and take prompt action to resolve electricity related issued without any delay so that uninterrupted power supply could be ensured to the consumers.

He said that sufficient staff was deployed for duties during Eid holidays whereas necessary gadgets and trolley-mounted transformers were provided to them so that they could replace the same in case of any emergency with defective ones.

He said that monitoring desk will work round the clock during Eid holidays and the people can contact it through telephone numbers 041-9220290, 041-9220618, toll free number 0800-66554 and helpline 118 in case of any emergent situation.

The people can also get their electricity-related complaints lodged through email: fesco118@gmail.com and through WhatsApp on 0345-1500413, he added.

He further said that people can contact office of Superintendent Engineer (SE) Operation in their respective circle while SE Operation First Circle can be approached through telephone number 041-9200767 and mobile phone number 0345-1502593, SE Operation Second Circle through 041-9330063 and 0345-1502298, SE Operation Sargodha Circle through 048-9232378 and 0345-1500939, SE Operation Jhang Circle through 047-9200222 and 0345-1501051 and SE Operation Mianwali through 045-9920033 and 0345-1502339.