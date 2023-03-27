Uninterrupted power supply to be ensured during Ramzan: FESCO BoD Chairman

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Chairman board of Directors (BoD) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Malik Tahsin Awan said that no negligence would be tolerated in provision of uninterrupted power supply.

During his visit to Complaint Center of Civil Line Subdivision late night, he said that government had issued direction to provide uninterrupted power supply to the consumers during holy month of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak,adding that in this regard a Central Monitoring Cell was set up at FESCO Headquarter where sufficient staff was deputed to monitor power supply and take prompt action to redress consumers' complaints.

He said that additional equipment and trolley-mounted transformers were also provided to the subdivisions for the immediate replacement in case of need.

BoD Chairman also checked complaints' registered of Civil Line Sub Division and attendance of the duty staff. He took feedback from the consumers whose complaints were redressed.