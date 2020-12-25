Uninterrupted power supply to be ensured on Christmas Day: FESCO Chief

All arrangements have been completed to provide uninterrupted electricity supply on the Christmas and Quaid-e-Azam Day celebrations across FESCO region

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :All arrangements have been completed to provide uninterrupted electricity supply on the Christmas and Quaid-e-Azam Day celebrations across FESCO region.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Chief Executive Engineer of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Arshad Munir said that Quaid-e-Azam Day and Christmas celebrations will be arranged in FESCO region including districts Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab and Bhakkar. Therefore, the FESCO has completed arrangements to continue uninterrupted power supply.

He said that all the Superintending Engineers, Executive Engineers and Sub-Divisional Officers have been directed to take all necessary steps to ensure uninterrupted power supply to those feeders where celebrations will be organized.

He further said that Central Control Room and Emergency Centers would remain open round the clock for immediate redressal of consumer's grievances.

He said, "Our religion teaches respect for the followers of all religions."Special teams have been formed so that the Christian community can fully celebrate its religious festival of Christmas.

FESCO has paid all dues, salaries and pensions of its employees belonging to Christian community, he added.