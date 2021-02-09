UrduPoint.com
Uninterrupted Power Supply To Be Ensured: Speaker NA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 09:11 PM

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Tuesday said that provision of basic amenities to the people is among the top priorities of the incumbent government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Tuesday said that provision of basic amenities to the people is among the top priorities of the incumbent government.

He said that all necessary steps are being taken by the Parliament to ensure uninterrupted supply of facilities especially the continuous supply of electricity to the people.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting with Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Chief on the issues of Electricity Supply in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the Parliament House.

The Speaker directed chief executive officer PESCO to resolve the power related issues such as unannounced load shedding, over-billing, installation of transformers and power tripping as soon as possible in province and especially in Swabi.

The Speaker said that improvised and uninterrupted power supply would also be helpful in achieving the dream of industrialization.

He said that the advent of activity in the Rashakai special Economic zone would generate employment opportunities apart from increase in economic activity.

He also demanded a detailed report from PESCO officials on the progress made in repairing the transformers.

He directed PESCO officials to come up with a comprehensive plan to curb load shedding next summer.

The Speaker said that providing solutions to the problems of the people at their doorstep was part of the manifesto of the incumbent government, therefore no negligence will be tolerated, in this regard.

The PESCO Chief also briefed the Speaker about the progress made in installation of 220 KV grid station in Swabi.

He assured the Speaker about uninterrupted supply of power in Swabi.

