Uninterrupted Sehat Card Services to continue

Faizan Hashmi Published December 18, 2023 | 09:25 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan on Monday said that uninterrupted Sehat Card Services will continue in federally funded areas.

Addressing a high level meeting, he said that the services will be ensured in all federally funded areas including AJK, GB, ICT and district Tharparkar. He assured that all funding issues will be resolved.

Dr Nadeem Jan thanked Punjab Health Minister Javed Akram and State Life leadership for their continued support to the Federal Program.

He reassured the nation that with the support of all stakeholders this wonderful program will continue for the benefit of all Pakistani citizens.

The meeting was participated by Ansar Abdali, Health minister, AJK, Salman Mehdi, Chairman State Life, Muhammad Shoaib, CEO State Life and Muhammad Arshad, CEO Federal Sehat Sahulat Program.

