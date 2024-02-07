Uninterrupted Supply Of Electricity During General Elections: PESCO
Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2024 | 07:26 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) PESCO has completed preparations for uninterrupted supply of electricity during general elections 2024 and announced uninterrupted power supply will be ensured in PESCO Region on February 7, 8 and 9, spokesperson PESCO said here Wednesday.
A control room has been set up in PESCO, its staff will be on high alert on Election Day, the spokesperson said.
All the important election centers will be continuously monitored so that there is no interruption in the transmission of electricity, he added.
To maintain the communication system, uninterrupted power will be provided to the communication towers in the PESCO Region. Necessary repair works have also been completed to ensure power supply, he added.
The spokesperson said PESCO field staff have been provided with additional supplies, including additional transformers.
