Uninterrupted supply of medicines to be ensured: Minister for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel has said that effective measures were being taken to ensure an uninterrupted supply of medicines in the country.

In a statement, the minister said in this regard all necessary arrangements had been made and strategy had been chalked out for the availability of medicines.

He said there would be no compromise on the pricing of medicines keeping in view its burden on patients.

He said a meeting was held in Karachi between the officials of the Ministry of National Health Services and the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacture Association (PPMA). The objective of the meeting was to make sure that all medicines are available in the market, he added.

He said the government was well aware of the problems of the citizens and taking sincere steps to give maximum relief to them