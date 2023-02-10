UrduPoint.com

Uninterrupted Supply Of Medicines To Be Ensured: Minister For National Health Services, Regulations, And Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel

Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2023 | 10:04 PM

Uninterrupted supply of medicines to be ensured: Minister for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel

Minister for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel has said that effective measures were being taken to ensure an uninterrupted supply of medicines in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel has said that effective measures were being taken to ensure an uninterrupted supply of medicines in the country.

In a statement, the minister said in this regard all necessary arrangements had been made and strategy had been chalked out for the availability of medicines.

He said there would be no compromise on the pricing of medicines keeping in view its burden on patients.

He said a meeting was held in Karachi between the officials of the Ministry of National Health Services and the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacture Association (PPMA). The objective of the meeting was to make sure that all medicines are available in the market, he added.

He said the government was well aware of the problems of the citizens and taking sincere steps to give maximum relief to them

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Market All Government

Recent Stories

Dubai records AED10.3 bn in weeklong real estate t ..

Dubai records AED10.3 bn in weeklong real estate transactions

7 minutes ago
 UN Migration Agency Sends 14 Trucks of Quake Relie ..

UN Migration Agency Sends 14 Trucks of Quake Relief Aid to Northwest Syria

8 minutes ago
 Guardiola pledges loyalty to Man City despite fina ..

Guardiola pledges loyalty to Man City despite financial charges

8 minutes ago
 Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani visits Per ..

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani visits Pervez Musharraf's Karachi reside ..

8 minutes ago
 Slovak Parliament to Discuss Kiev's Request for Su ..

Slovak Parliament to Discuss Kiev's Request for Supply of MiG-29s on February 14 ..

6 minutes ago
 FBI Arrives at Ex-Vice President Pence's Home to S ..

FBI Arrives at Ex-Vice President Pence's Home to Search for Classified Materials ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.