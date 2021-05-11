UrduPoint.com
Uninterrupted Supply Of Oxygen To Be Provide To Hospitals In Peshawar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 05:00 PM

Uninterrupted supply of Oxygen to be provide to Hospitals in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Chairman Task Force Dr Ziaullah Khan Chamkani on Tuesday issued special instructions to the directors for uninterrupted supply of Oxygen to the hospital besides discussing ways and means to deal with the arrival of corona patients during Eid days.

In this connection an important meeting of the Corona Task Force was held at Lady Ready Hospital with Chairman Task Force Dr. Ziaullah Khan Chamkani in the Chair.

The meeting discussed in detail provision of ensuing uninterrupted Oxygen to the hospital, the spokesman of the LHR Muhammad Asim informed the media.

He said, the hospital director issued special instructions for uninterrupted supply of oxygen during Eid and in addition to the main supply of Oxygen, the presence of ample supply of Oxygen tanks has been ensured.

He said the meeting was also attended by the Heads of Department of Pulmonology, General Surgery, Cardiology, Inpatient, Dialysis, Pathology, Radiology, Nursing and Paramedics. All measures have been finalized for the expected arrival of Corona patients during Eid days.

Dr Ziaullah provided details to the hospital director about the number of beds and all other facilities.

Corona patients continue to be treated with Corona and other diseases without any hindrance, the meeting was told.

