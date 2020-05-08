UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Uninterrupted Supply Of Wheat' To Karachi's Flour Mills Directed

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 03:17 PM

Uninterrupted supply of wheat' to Karachi's flour mills directed

The Sindh Food Department issuing strict directives to the District Food Controllers of Shaheed Benazirabad, Matiari and Jamshoro, has ordered to remove check-posts of the department established on highways to ensure uninterrupted supply of wheat to the flour mills of Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :The Sindh Food Department issuing strict directives to the District Food Controllers of Shaheed Benazirabad, Matiari and Jamshoro, has ordered to remove check-posts of the department established on highways to ensure uninterrupted supply of wheat to the flour mills of Karachi.

The food department in a letter to the department's officers on the directives of the Sindh Food Minister, had reminded them that they were asked to not stop trucks and trailers laden with wheat for Karachi's flour mills but unfortunately aforesaid officers were not obeying orders issued earlier to them and trucks & trailers of wheat where being stopped which was causing wheat price spike in open market, according to a news release here.

It was feared that the price of wheat could further increase and that would not be tolerated at any cost.

The food department further said that the ban on private sector for purchasing wheat in Badin and Thatta had been lifted last month.

The department had warned the officers of strict action against them for anynegligence.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Martyrs Shaheed Osama Bin Laden Price Jamshoro Thatta Badin Matiari Market Wheat (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Flour

Recent Stories

Asian Development Bank releases annual report of d ..

5 minutes ago

Libya's Eastern-Based LNA Downs 2 Turkish Drones, ..

5 minutes ago

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison Unveils 3 ..

3 minutes ago

Syrian fighters upping attacks on civilians during ..

3 minutes ago

Sindh govt announces complete lockdown till 3:00 P ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council backs Team AngelWolf’s ‘C ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.