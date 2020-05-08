The Sindh Food Department issuing strict directives to the District Food Controllers of Shaheed Benazirabad, Matiari and Jamshoro, has ordered to remove check-posts of the department established on highways to ensure uninterrupted supply of wheat to the flour mills of Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :The Sindh Food Department issuing strict directives to the District Food Controllers of Shaheed Benazirabad, Matiari and Jamshoro, has ordered to remove check-posts of the department established on highways to ensure uninterrupted supply of wheat to the flour mills of Karachi.

The food department in a letter to the department's officers on the directives of the Sindh Food Minister, had reminded them that they were asked to not stop trucks and trailers laden with wheat for Karachi's flour mills but unfortunately aforesaid officers were not obeying orders issued earlier to them and trucks & trailers of wheat where being stopped which was causing wheat price spike in open market, according to a news release here.

It was feared that the price of wheat could further increase and that would not be tolerated at any cost.

The food department further said that the ban on private sector for purchasing wheat in Badin and Thatta had been lifted last month.

The department had warned the officers of strict action against them for anynegligence.