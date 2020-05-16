Union of OIC News Agencies (UNA) holds its first virtual forum on Saturday

Saudi Acting Minister Media, Chairman of Executive Council of the Union of OIC News Agencies (UNA), Dr Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi would chair the first UNA virtual forum on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ):Saudi Acting Minister Media, Chairman of Executive Council of the Union of OIC News Agencies (UNA), Dr Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi would chair the first UNA virtual forum on Saturday.

The forum titled "The role of news agencies in supporting anti-coronavirus efforts", aims to highlight the role of news agencies as reliable sources of information in spreading awareness about the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Saudi Press Agency, the forum would also provide an opportunity to the news agencies to exchange their experiences in disseminating knowledge and authentic information, in addition to refuting fake news and rumors.

It would further prepare a guide manual and recommendations to document these experiences.

Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen and Dr Bandar bin Mohammed Hajjar, President of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, would also participate in the forum as well as the directors of news agencies from the OIC countries, and the Permanent Representatives to the Organization.

During the forum, Saudi acting media minister, chairman of the union's executive council would launch the virtual annual activities and training programme which would benefit 2,200 media professionals from the OIC countries.