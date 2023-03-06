Union urges payment of salaries to WASA employees

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :The Mehran Workers Union of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) has expressed the deep regret that the employees of the authority's subsidiary Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) have not been paid salaries for the last 7 months.

The union's General Secretary Aslam Bhatti in a statement issued here on Sunday said instead of increasing the salaries in view of the increasing inflation, WASA was allegedly failing to pay even the monthly salaries.

He added that the holy month of Ramazan was around the corner but the employees of WASA and their families had been compelled to starve.

According to him, in absence of the monthly pay the employees were unable to pay the expenses of education of their children and healthcare of their family members. He urged the Sindh government to take notice of the plight of WASA's workers and address the problem of the agency's financial straits.