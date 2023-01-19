UrduPoint.com

Union Week Drama Competition 2023 Held At IMCG F-6/2

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2023 | 06:27 PM

In connection with the Combined Union Week Competitions of Model Colleges, Urdu drama competition was organized at Islamabad Model College for Girls (IMCG) F-6/2 on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :In connection with the Combined Union Week Competitions of Model Colleges, urdu drama competition was organized at Islamabad Model College for Girls (IMCG) F-6/2 on Thursday.

The topic for the competition was a Pakistani comedy drama. The chief guest of the function was a renowned senior Pakistani actor Anjum Habibi.

The honorable judges of the function were Aneeq ur Rehman, Director ptv, and Hassan Jawad Rana who is a communication specialist.

Sixteen colleges participated in the drama competition in which the well-performed skits were highly enjoyed by all.

1st position was awarded to Sana and Group from IMCG ST, 25 F-6/2, and the second prize was awarded to Javeria and group from IMCG Humuk. Muqadass and the group from IMCG Barakhu got the third position.

The best actor award was also given to Zarnab Zahra from IMCG F-6/2. IMCG F-6/2 also grabbed the winning Trophy.

Along with the drama competition two other competitions that were also held at IMCG F-6/2 were the photography competition and the flower arrangement competition.

The topic for the photography competition was Architectural Photography.

The competition was judged by Sajjad Haider and Irshad Sheikh. Thirteen colleges participated in the competition.

The first position was achieved by Canon Amanat from IMCG F-6/2.

Being the host college the prize was withdrawn in favor of Maheen Maryam from FGCHS F-11/1.

The second prize was given to Zainab Zia IMCG Korang Town, and the third position was awarded to Laiba from IMCG I-10/4.

The topic of the flower arrangement competition was the foliage arrangement: Free Style Corner Arrangement.

Judges for this competition were Atika Khalid, Beena Batool and Hina Fatima. Fourteen colleges participated in the foliage arrangement competition.

The winners of this competition were, Haleema Abbassi from IMCG F-6/2 1st position, 2nd position achieved by Fizza Zafar from IMCG F-7/4, and 3rd position was given to Laraib Rabbani from FGCH F-11/1. Being the host college first position was withdrawn and given to Hamna Kamal from IMCG G-10/2.

The prizes and certificates were awarded to all the winners in the college auditorium by the Principal Prof. Aaliya Durrani and Anjum Habibi.

Anjum Habibi praised the acting skills of all the participants.

While the worthy Principal Professor Aaliya Durrani highlighted and appreciated the efforts of the faculty members and thanked the respected chief guest and judges for sparing their precious time to buck up the students and guiding them through their wise and skillful judgment.

The whole event was organized by the Council Incharge Asma Maqbool, Social Science Society Incharge Munazza Mastoor, Dramatics Society's Noor ul Ain and Sadaf Arshad, Photographic Society's Sadia Mujtaba and Amna Said, and Home Ecnomics Society's Tehreem Fatima, Sana Mubassir and Memoona Aleem.

