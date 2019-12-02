Unions to be revived as per students' expectations: Punjab Governor

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said on Monday that government's initiative to formulate a comprehensive code of ethics for revival of students unions was in accordance with the expectations of students

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) : Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said on Monday that government 's initiative to formulate a comprehensive code of ethics for revival of students unions was in accordance with the expectations of students.

In his message, he said that every decision of the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was in the best interest of the country and the nation.

He said that the premier took a historic decision of reviving student unions on the model of international universities and the initiative would not only provide students with an opportunity to launch constructive activities along with their studies but also bring forth their potential qualities of leadership.

In another tweet, the governor said that confidence of foreign and local investors was now restored and uncertainty was also over because of well-conceived and viable economic policies of the government.

While pakistan stock exchange also recorded ever highest figure of 39,000 points, which was again a clear manifestation of investors' trust in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government's policies. Similarly, Moody's International was also all praised of Pakistan's economic situation, he added.

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said the government had managed to save Pakistan from bankruptcy and now the country was achieving many successes in the field of economy, asserting that with economic stability, problems of price-hike and unemployment will also be resolved.