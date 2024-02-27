Unique Death Rituals Of Kailash Tribe Draw Worldwide Attention
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2024 | 08:37 PM
The Kailash tribe, nestled in the remote valleys of majestic mountains of Chitral, has once again attracted global attention interest due to its unique death rituals
CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) The Kailash tribe, nestled in the remote valleys of majestic mountains of Chitral, has once again attracted global attention interest due to its unique death rituals.
The tribe is currently mourning the death of its prominent figure and Pakistan Peoples Party worker Durrom Shah Kailash, who has passed away after prolonged illness.
In accordance with the Kailash customs, members from all the three valleys of Birir, Bumborat, and Rumbor gathered in Rumbor to observe his three-day funeral rites.
The funeral rites, deeply rooted in the Kailash traditions, involve a blend of mourning and celebration. While women sing religious songs and perform solemn dances around the deceased's pillow, men, including young boys, partake in drumming and dancing to commemorate the departed.
One of the distinguishing rituals is the sacrifice of numerous goats, cows, and bulls, symbolizing respect and honour for the deceased.
Family members of the departed offer hospitality to guests, presenting three canisters containing Desi ghee, cheese, and indigenous bread.
Close relatives, such as daughters, wives, and sisters, gather around the bed of the deceased to mourn, while others join in the dance.
The deceased's body is placed in the sacred Kalash site known as Jastakan, where it lies on a cot adorned with monetary notes and accompanied by cigarettes, naswar, and various fruits.
The rituals, which continue uninterrupted for three days, culminate in a procession to the cemetery, marked by aerial gunfire as a final salute.
Traditionally, the deceased is buried alongside items reflecting their daily life, although modern practices exclude the inclusion of firearms.
Following the burial, the widow of the deceased observes a period of mourning inside the home, receiving separate provisions for sustenance.
Despite the financial strain posed by the sacrifice of numerous animals, the Kailash people steadfastly uphold the age-old customs, considering them integral to their cultural identity.
APP/ghf/378
Recent Stories
Fire broke out in oil tanker
China's top legislature concludes standing committee session
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali praises role, performance of KP car ..
Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) job fair on Feb 29
IBCC holds constructive discussion to advance exam & assessment system
Ahmed Sultan Khoso as Member Sindh Environmental Protection Tribunal Karachi
Sindh Governor administers oath to Syed Murad Ali Shah
Pakistan wins war against terrorism with support of entire nation: Ahsan Iqbal
MEPCO nabs 87 electricity pilferers
SFA decides to launch awareness campaign on hygiene principles
Nominated CM Ali Amin Gandapur assures to resolve issues in Peshawar
OGDCL earns Rs123.296 bln profit in first half of FY 2023-24
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Fire broke out in oil tanker2 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali praises role, performance of KP caretaker government2 minutes ago
-
Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) job fair on Feb 292 minutes ago
-
IBCC holds constructive discussion to advance exam & assessment system7 minutes ago
-
Ahmed Sultan Khoso as Member Sindh Environmental Protection Tribunal Karachi8 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor administers oath to Syed Murad Ali Shah8 minutes ago
-
Pakistan wins war against terrorism with support of entire nation: Ahsan Iqbal8 minutes ago
-
MEPCO nabs 87 electricity pilferers1 second ago
-
SFA decides to launch awareness campaign on hygiene principles2 seconds ago
-
Nominated CM Ali Amin Gandapur assures to resolve issues in Peshawar4 seconds ago
-
LESCO recovers over Rs 2.56b from 85,747 defaulters in 162 days7 seconds ago
-
20 arrested along with fireworks7 minutes ago