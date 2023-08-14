Unique Group, Aiwan-e-Iqbal hold I-Day ceremony

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :The Unique Group of Institutions (UGI) Sabzazar Campus and Aiwan-e-Iqbal Complex organised a flag-unfurling and cake-cutting ceremony in connection with the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan celebrations.

Well-known Iqbal scholar Brigadier (retd) Waheed-uz-Zaman Tariq and Administrator Aiwan-e-Iqbal Complex Anjum Waheed participated as special guests. The ceremony started with hoisting of the Pakistan flag, after which the students of Unique Group presented the national anthem.

A cake was also cut to celebrate Pakistan's 76th creation day, and prayers were offered for the security of the country.

Chairman Unique Group Prof. Abdul Manan Khurram said the youth were guarantors of the future of Pakistan and they were the ones who would make the country stronger. He said that Pakistan was achieved through sacrifices and now everyone would have to play his role for its progress.

Vice Chairman Unique Group Afeef Ashraf Siddiqui, Director Prof. Waseem Anwar Chaudhry, Head Coordination Prof. Hamad Hasan, Project Director Sabzazar Campus Ijaz Awan, Head Promotions and Media Communications Prof Riazul Haque, Principal Unique Sabzazar Campus Ambreen Alam, teachers, students and people from different walks of life attended the ceremony.