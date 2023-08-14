Open Menu

Unique Group, Aiwan-e-Iqbal Hold I-Day Ceremony

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Unique Group, Aiwan-e-Iqbal hold I-Day ceremony

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :The Unique Group of Institutions (UGI) Sabzazar Campus and Aiwan-e-Iqbal Complex organised a flag-unfurling and cake-cutting ceremony in connection with the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan celebrations.

Well-known Iqbal scholar Brigadier (retd) Waheed-uz-Zaman Tariq and Administrator Aiwan-e-Iqbal Complex Anjum Waheed participated as special guests. The ceremony started with hoisting of the Pakistan flag, after which the students of Unique Group presented the national anthem.

A cake was also cut to celebrate Pakistan's 76th creation day, and prayers were offered for the security of the country.

Chairman Unique Group Prof. Abdul Manan Khurram said the youth were guarantors of the future of Pakistan and they were the ones who would make the country stronger. He said that Pakistan was achieved through sacrifices and now everyone would have to play his role for its progress.

Vice Chairman Unique Group Afeef Ashraf Siddiqui, Director Prof. Waseem Anwar Chaudhry, Head Coordination Prof. Hamad Hasan, Project Director Sabzazar Campus Ijaz Awan, Head Promotions and Media Communications Prof Riazul Haque, Principal Unique Sabzazar Campus Ambreen Alam, teachers, students and people from different walks of life attended the ceremony.

Related Topics

Pakistan Progress Independence Media From

Recent Stories

Senate Chairman accepts Caretake PM Kakar's resign ..

Senate Chairman accepts Caretake PM Kakar's resignation as senator

3 minutes ago
 Nation celebrates Independence Day today

Nation celebrates Independence Day today

39 minutes ago
 Sharjah&#039;s Summer Promotions 2023 promises mor ..

Sharjah&#039;s Summer Promotions 2023 promises more surprises ahead

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 August 2023

5 hours ago
 UAE welcomes successful completion of oil unloadin ..

UAE welcomes successful completion of oil unloading operation from tanker FSO Sa ..

17 hours ago
UAE refutes allegation regarding supplying arms an ..

UAE refutes allegation regarding supplying arms and ammunition to warring partie ..

17 hours ago
 Death toll in China mudslide rises to 21, with six ..

Death toll in China mudslide rises to 21, with six people missing

17 hours ago
 USAID Jordan launches $25mn &#039;Youth Grow&#039; ..

USAID Jordan launches $25mn &#039;Youth Grow&#039; programme

19 hours ago
 Ducab forms Youth Council to support UAE’s natio ..

Ducab forms Youth Council to support UAE’s national agenda to empower young ta ..

19 hours ago
 Maui wildfires deadliest in century as death toll ..

Maui wildfires deadliest in century as death toll hits 93

19 hours ago
 UAEPL reviews regulation amendments for 2023-24 se ..

UAEPL reviews regulation amendments for 2023-24 season

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan