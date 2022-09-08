Unique Group holds quiz contest on Quaid-e-Azam death anniversary

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, Sep 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :The young generation should mould itself according to the teachings and guidelines of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to not only get success for themselves in life but also put the country on the road to progress.

This was stated by Unique Group of institutions Chairman Prof Abdul Mannan Khurram at the concluding ceremony of an inter-colleges quiz contest, held at Aiwan-e-Iqbal Complexin connection with the death anniversary of the Founder of Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah, here on Thursday. He said the youth following in the footsteps of the Quaid was the only way forward which could guarantee a bright future of the country.

Prof Abdul Mannan said the Quaid-e-Azam waged his struggle for a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Subcontinent on the basis of the Two-Nation Theory and ultimately succeeded in achieving his goal. He said the Muslims of the Subcontinent had complete faith in leadership of the Quaid-e-Azam.

Principal College Civil Lines Lahore Prof Akhtar Sindhu, addressing the ceremony, said the main qualities of the personality of Muhammad Ali Jinnah were respect of the law and continuous struggle for his cause.

He said the life and struggle of Quaid-e-Azam for Pakistan were bright examples for the youth to follow in their lives to get successes.

Former Olympian and Pakistan hockey team's former captain, Akhtar Rasool said the Quaid-e-Azam believed in speaking the truth come what may, and because of this quality, the Muslims of the Subcontinent stood behind him always.

Earlier, winners of the quiz contest were given prizes. The teams of Bahria Town and Sahiwal branches got the first position in the contest, Rizwan Garden Campus team stood second while the third position was secured by Gulshan-e-Ravi campus of Unique Group of Institutions.

Administrator Aiwan-e-Iqbal Complex Anjam Waheed, Vice Chairman Unique Group Afeef Ashraf Siddiqui, Rector Prof Amjad Ali Khan, Director Prof Wasim Anwar Chaudhry, Manager Promotions sports and Admin Prof Riazul Haq, teachers, administrative staff and a large number of students attended the ceremony.