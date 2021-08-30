UrduPoint.com

Unique Group Students Clinch Two Top Positions In National Songs Contest

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 06:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Students of Unique Group clinched two top positions in national songs contest organized at Aiwan-e-Iqbal Complex here on Monday to mark the 74th Independence Day celebrations.

Students of 13 educational institutions from public and private sector took part in the contest.

Ainnunoor of the Unique Group 93-A New Muslim Town Campus secured first position while Noorul Hassan of Bahria Town Campus stood second in the contest.

Unique Group Chairman Prof Abdul Mannan congratulated the winners and said that hiseducational institution had always focussed on grooming students both in curricular andextra-curricular activities.

