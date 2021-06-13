UrduPoint.com
Unique Pain Clinic Set Up At Mayo Hospital

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 07:00 PM

Unique pain clinic set up at Mayo Hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :The Punjab Health Department has established a pain clinic, under the Radiology Department, in Surgical Tower of Mayo Hospital Lahore.

According to the sources on Sunday, Assistant Professor Dr Shehzad Karim Bhatti will supervise the pain clinic where people suffering from joint, muscle, back and slip-disc pain will be treated.

About the facility, Dr Shehzad said patients would be saved from the inconvenience of an operation and they would get significant relief from the pain. He said that the launch of the pain clinic was of its own kind where it could start treatment of cancer patients also, along with other diseases.

"This is because cancer patients often suffer from severe pain and for the treatment of which no medicine is usually effective. Such patients go into drowsiness and do not feel any pain," he added.

Dr Shehzad appreciated the special guidance and cooperation of Dr Saqib Saeed, CEO Mayo Hospital, Prof Khalid Masood Gondal, VC KEMU and Dr Iftikhar, MS Mayo Hospital. He said the machinery installed in the tower was not available in any other hospital in the province. He said that modern medical facilities should be provided to the patients as per the instructions of CM Punjab Sardar Usman Bazdar and Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid.

More Stories From Pakistan

