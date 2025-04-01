Unique Record Of More Than 3,000 Children's Heart Surgeries Set In Just Six Months
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) Over 3162 children underwent successful heart surgeries and interventions under the Chief Minister's Children's Heart Surgery Program during the last six months and children from other provinces also benefited from it.
A team of foreign children's heart surgeons will visit every month on the instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. A British team of doctors arrived at Faisalabad Cardiology Institute and performed heart surgery on children.
Over 7436 children were registered from across the country under Chief Minister Children's Heart Surgery Program.
Free heart surgery is being performed on children with heart disease from Sindh, Balochistan, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Over 316 children with heart disease from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will undergo free surgery and treatment in government and private hospitals in Punjab and 51 children from Sindh were registered for heart surgery in Children's Heart Surgery Program.
Over 11 children from Balochistan will undergo free heart surgery under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's Children's Heart Surgery Program while 158 children from Azad Kashmir, 30 children from Gilgit-Baltistan will undergo heart surgery.
Over 2419 operations were performed in government hospitals and 743 in private hospitals under the Chief Minister Children's Heart Surgery Program.
The Punjab government is paying the expenses of children's heart surgery and treatment. Before the launch of the Chief Minister's Heart Surgery Program, hundreds of children used to lose their lives every year. Due to long waiting lists and insufficient resources, parents were forced to helplessly watch their children suffer. "The suffering of small children is unbearable. The government will pay the expenses of heart surgery. Children have the first right over government resources. Everyone is like my own children," CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif said. Children with congenital heart disease will be treated as soon as possible and free of charge, she added.
