UNISAME demands relief package for SMEs, small farmers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (UNISAME) has demanded relief package for Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and small farmers to help them in revival their businesses, said a press release issued here Wednesday.

UNISAME held a meeting with SME merchants and small farmers and discussed the damages to merchandise of SMEs in different cities.

The President UNISAME Zulfikar Thaver urged the media should highlight the losses and damages of SME farmers.

The Union has also appealed to the philanthropist and all chambers of commerce to help the SMEs and farmers in all the provinces to stand back on their feet.