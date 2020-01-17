UNISAME felicitates Hasham Raza on appointment as CEO

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (UNISAME) has felicitated Hasham Raza on his appointment as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) for a period of three years.

In a press release issued here Friday, the Union wished him success and best of luck in the promotion and development of the majority under privileged sector of the economy.

President, UNISAME Zulfikar Thaver, while expressing satisfaction and joy on the appointment, welcomed Hasham Raza as the SME expert and said the SMEs and stakeholders in SME promotion and development are happy that a brilliant and bright consultant who depth in the subject has been selected for the post.

Thaver said Hasham was always considered as an expert with vision and a very positive officer during his tenure as general manager (GM) SMEDA.

Hasham Raza has worked as General Manager (GM) SMEDA and in other places as well and ran a consultancy of his own catering to institutions and has gathered vast experience. The UNISAME is confident that he will do an excellent job and try his best for fast track SME promotion and development on scientific lines, he stated.

Thaver said the sector needs finance at affordable mark up, energy at reasonable rates, duty free raw material, marketing support and facilities for modernization and training and education to upgrade. The stakeholders need a survey location wise and industry wise to outreach the micro to medium sized entrepreneurs effectively, he added.

He requested the CEO to expedite the SME policy and to make sure it is comprehensive.

The UNISAME Council has assured full co-operation and support to the new CEO and wished him all the best.