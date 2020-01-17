UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNISAME Felicitates Hasham Raza On Appointment As CEO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 seconds ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 06:27 PM

UNISAME felicitates Hasham Raza on appointment as CEO

Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (UNISAME) has felicitated Hasham Raza on his appointment as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) for a period of three years

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (UNISAME) has felicitated Hasham Raza on his appointment as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) for a period of three years.

In a press release issued here Friday, the Union wished him success and best of luck in the promotion and development of the majority under privileged sector of the economy.

President, UNISAME Zulfikar Thaver, while expressing satisfaction and joy on the appointment, welcomed Hasham Raza as the SME expert and said the SMEs and stakeholders in SME promotion and development are happy that a brilliant and bright consultant who depth in the subject has been selected for the post.

Thaver said Hasham was always considered as an expert with vision and a very positive officer during his tenure as general manager (GM) SMEDA.

Hasham Raza has worked as General Manager (GM) SMEDA and in other places as well and ran a consultancy of his own catering to institutions and has gathered vast experience. The UNISAME is confident that he will do an excellent job and try his best for fast track SME promotion and development on scientific lines, he stated.

Thaver said the sector needs finance at affordable mark up, energy at reasonable rates, duty free raw material, marketing support and facilities for modernization and training and education to upgrade. The stakeholders need a survey location wise and industry wise to outreach the micro to medium sized entrepreneurs effectively, he added.

He requested the CEO to expedite the SME policy and to make sure it is comprehensive.

The UNISAME Council has assured full co-operation and support to the new CEO and wished him all the best.

Related Topics

Education Job Turkish Lira National University Post All Industry Best General Motors Lucky Cement Limited

Recent Stories

U13 players to attend coaching programme in Multan

4 minutes ago

Hafeez announces his retirement after ICC Men’s ..

12 minutes ago

5th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking T ..

27 minutes ago

DEWA strengthens role of AI to drive sustainabilit ..

28 minutes ago

Khyber Medical University announces placement sche ..

40 seconds ago

EU warns of WTO challenge if China-US deal creates ..

42 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.