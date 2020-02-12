UrduPoint.com
UNISAME Felicitates State Bank Of Pakistan For Establishing PCGC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ):The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (UNISAME) has felicitated the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for establishing the Pakistan Credit Guarantee Company (PCGC) and opening its services for the sector.

In a statement, UNISAME President Zulfikar Thaver Wednesday said our dream has come true and this will go a long way in making the banks comfortable in financing the SMEs.

This was much needed as SME exporters will be able to look to nontraditional markets and goods.

The commercial banks, he said were not comfortable in discounting bills for exports to third world countries and through banks of low rating and declined to negotiate letter of credits and paid the exporters the value on receipt of remittance from overseas banks and not before realization.

Thaver said the SMEs are now happy that the PCGC will undertake to pay the banks in case of non realization of their bills.

Thaver urged the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, SMEDA, SBP and the ministry of commerce to now expedite the SME gallery to internationally exhibit the SME wares through an SME portal for made in Pakistan goods by SMEs and serve the sector free of cost and enable them to have global exposure.

