UNISAME urges stakeholders for protecting basmati rice

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (UNISAME) has invited the attention of all stakeholders that the responsibility of promotion and safeguarding the reputation of basmati which is our heritage lies on all and they need to protect it collectively, said a press release issued here Sunday.

President UNISAME Zulfikar Thaver has said that they are proud of all the state institutions who have rolled up their sleeves to challenge the Indian exclusive geographical indications ( GI) tag for basmati to the European Union which is based on mala fides as Indians on several occasions have admitted in world forums that basmati belongs to both India and Pakistan.

Thaver said indeed it is a well known fact and internationally acknowledged that Pakistan basmati is considered the best aromatic rice in the world.

It has aroma, length and look,all the features and characteristics approved by the rice importing countries of the world.

UNISAME has received firm commitment from the state institutions for leaving no stone unturned to protect Pakistan's rights and has appealed to all rice exporters to make special efforts to promote the export of basmati rice globally.

Thaver also requested the farmers to grow more basmati and adopt best technology to get best yield to remain competitive.

He urged the Intellectual Property Organization ((IPO) and the Registrar Trade Marks to expedite the pending cases and decide them in the best interest of justice.

The union has also appealed the Sindh High Court to take up the matter on top priority basis and conclude in the best interest of justice to enable the stakeholders, substantiate their cases based on their fair judgments in world forums.