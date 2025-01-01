Open Menu

Unit For Customized Wheelchairs,assistive Devices To Setup In City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 01, 2025 | 12:40 PM

Unit for customized wheelchairs,assistive devices to setup in city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Social Welfare Department would setup a manufacturing unit for customized wheelchairs and other assistive devices for differently-abled citizens with an aim to enhance their mobility.

Director Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Multan, Umme Farwa, shared that the proposed unit will manufacture customized wheelchairs, walking canes, crutches, and hearing aids to cater to the specific needs of individuals with disabilities. She expressed confidence that the initiative would significantly improve the quality of life for Special persons.

Highlighting the department's broader efforts, she stated, "We are taking concrete steps to support differently-abled individuals in multiple ways".

She mentioned the rapid progress on the Nashaiman Building project, which will serve as a training center. The facility will offer vocational training in various trades such as tailoring, electrical work, and more, enabling individuals to become financially self-reliant.

The manufacturing unit was part of a comprehensive strategy to address the challenges faced by differently-abled citizens and ensure their active participation in society, she remarked.

Related Topics

Hearing Multan AIDS Progress

Recent Stories

Poland takes over rotating six-month EU presidency

Poland takes over rotating six-month EU presidency

42 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 January 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 January 2025

4 hours ago
 UAE evacuates 127 injured people, patients, family ..

UAE evacuates 127 injured people, patients, family members from Gaza

12 hours ago
 Russian advances in Ukraine grew seven-fold in 202 ..

Russian advances in Ukraine grew seven-fold in 2024, data shows

13 hours ago
 Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine drop to ze ..

Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine drop to zero on Jan 1: Kyiv

13 hours ago
Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan urges po ..

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan urges political parties to demonstrate ..

13 hours ago
 West Ham's Bowen sidelined with foot fracture

West Ham's Bowen sidelined with foot fracture

13 hours ago
 Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan wishes a ..

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan wishes a prosperous new year to nation

13 hours ago
 Players rehabilitation programme at NCA reaps rewa ..

Players rehabilitation programme at NCA reaps rewards in 2024

13 hours ago
 Reducing cost of energy to increase production, ex ..

Reducing cost of energy to increase production, exports: Ahsan Iqbal

13 hours ago
 PCB awards Tower Sports live-streaming 2025 rights

PCB awards Tower Sports live-streaming 2025 rights

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan