Unit for customized wheelchairs,assistive devices to setup in city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Social Welfare Department would setup a manufacturing unit for customized wheelchairs and other assistive devices for differently-abled citizens with an aim to enhance their mobility.

Director Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Multan, Umme Farwa, shared that the proposed unit will manufacture customized wheelchairs, walking canes, crutches, and hearing aids to cater to the specific needs of individuals with disabilities. She expressed confidence that the initiative would significantly improve the quality of life for Special persons.

Highlighting the department's broader efforts, she stated, "We are taking concrete steps to support differently-abled individuals in multiple ways".

She mentioned the rapid progress on the Nashaiman Building project, which will serve as a training center. The facility will offer vocational training in various trades such as tailoring, electrical work, and more, enabling individuals to become financially self-reliant.

The manufacturing unit was part of a comprehensive strategy to address the challenges faced by differently-abled citizens and ensure their active participation in society, she remarked.