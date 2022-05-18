UrduPoint.com

Unit Inaugurated In Khyber Teaching Hospital To Prevent Newborns From Permanent Blindness

Muhammad Irfan Published May 18, 2022 | 08:00 PM

Provincial Minister for Health, Taimur Khan Jhagra here on Wednesday inaugurated the newly established Retinopathy of Prematurity Unit (ROP) at Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH).

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, the minister said that the project of ROP was completed within an estimated cost of Rs 9.3 million funded by USAID. He said the facility is functional now and people could visit to KTH for examining their newborns affected with eye related problems, He said that unit was aimed to treat eye related ailments and prevent newborns from permanent blindness.

Later, the provincial minister addressed a health session at Khyber Medical College (KMC) and said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was providing health coverage to 500 hospitals including private sector hospitals under Sehat Card Plus scheme.

He appreciated Dean KMC Prof. Dr. Mahmud Aurangzeb and college administration for maintaining an attractive atmosphere in the college. He also announced Rs 200 million for KMC to resolve issues of the students.

He also visited Khyber College of Dentistry (KCD) and met with Dean Prof. Dr. Syed Nasir Shah who requested for approval of funds of Rs700 million for initiating the developmental works. On the occasion the provincial minister directed authorities concerned to meet the demand of the institute.

