Unit manufacturing fake medicines unearthed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :A drug squad unearthed a manufacturing unit which was preparing fake medicines, and arrested three persons along with seizure of a huge quantity of medicines here on Monday.

The squad comprising Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Asfandyar, drug inspectors Khalid Mustafa and Muhsin Asgar, conducted a raid on the unit located on Eidgah Road, Nawabanwala.

They seized huge quantity of different medicines including Paracetamol, Brufen, Furosemide, and multivitamins.

The specimens of the seized drugs were sent to lab for analysis. A case has been registered against the factory owner under the Drug Act.