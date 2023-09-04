Open Menu

Unit Manufacturing Fake Medicines Unearthed

Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2023 | 08:09 PM

Unit manufacturing fake medicines unearthed

A drug squad unearthed a manufacturing unit which was preparing fake medicines, and arrested three persons along with seizure of a huge quantity of medicines here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :A drug squad unearthed a manufacturing unit which was preparing fake medicines, and arrested three persons along with seizure of a huge quantity of medicines here on Monday.

The squad comprising Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Asfandyar, drug inspectors Khalid Mustafa and Muhsin Asgar, conducted a raid on the unit located on Eidgah Road, Nawabanwala.

They seized huge quantity of different medicines including Paracetamol, Brufen, Furosemide, and multivitamins.

The specimens of the seized drugs were sent to lab for analysis. A case has been registered against the factory owner under the Drug Act.

Related Topics

Drugs Road

Recent Stories

Mubadala Capital, Petrobras sign MoU to explore co ..

Mubadala Capital, Petrobras sign MoU to explore cooperation in Bahia-based biofu ..

4 minutes ago
 Dubai hosts eighth edition of MEIDAM 2023

Dubai hosts eighth edition of MEIDAM 2023

4 minutes ago
 IHC instructs FIA to arrest policemen involved in ..

IHC instructs FIA to arrest policemen involved in illegal arrest of citizens

5 minutes ago
 Commissioner Sukkur vows to provide better service ..

Commissioner Sukkur vows to provide better services to people

5 minutes ago
 Govt to utilize all resources for supplying clean ..

Govt to utilize all resources for supplying clean drinking water: CM's aide

5 minutes ago
 DC assures to resolve long standing issues of Tand ..

DC assures to resolve long standing issues of Tando Jan Muhammad

5 minutes ago
CM extends sympathies to heirs of martyrs

CM extends sympathies to heirs of martyrs

13 minutes ago
 LHC orders to produce Parvez Elahi on Sept 5

LHC orders to produce Parvez Elahi on Sept 5

13 minutes ago
 Police get three days physical remand of Ali Wazir ..

Police get three days physical remand of Ali Wazir

13 minutes ago
 Chehlum Security plan finalizes

Chehlum Security plan finalizes

13 minutes ago
 Latest screening system installed at Lahore airpor ..

Latest screening system installed at Lahore airport

13 minutes ago
 UAE leaders condole Saudi King on passing of Princ ..

UAE leaders condole Saudi King on passing of Prince Jalawi bin Abdullah

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan