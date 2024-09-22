Open Menu

Unit Of Subpar Spices Unearthed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2024 | 02:50 PM

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Sunday unearthed a unit producing counterfeit

spices of well-known brands and seized packaging material, spices and other

paraphernalia.

The operation was conducted in Basti Chiraghabad, 259/EB, Burewala.

The team seized 280 kg of packaging material, 88 kg of packed spices,

60 kg of open salt, 30 kg of insect-infested dry fruits, 10 kg of starch

chemicals.

A case has been registered against the spices unit owners.

The counterfeit spices were being prepared for supply to grocery stores

in the market.

PFA Director General Asim Javed said that food safety team confiscated

mis-branded packaging material, loose spices, and machinery. He further

said that strict legal action would be taken against those involved in this

heinous crime.

APP/aaj-sak

