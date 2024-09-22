Unit Of Subpar Spices Unearthed
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Sunday unearthed a unit producing counterfeit
spices of well-known brands and seized packaging material, spices and other
paraphernalia.
The operation was conducted in Basti Chiraghabad, 259/EB, Burewala.
The team seized 280 kg of packaging material, 88 kg of packed spices,
60 kg of open salt, 30 kg of insect-infested dry fruits, 10 kg of starch
chemicals.
A case has been registered against the spices unit owners.
The counterfeit spices were being prepared for supply to grocery stores
in the market.
PFA Director General Asim Javed said that food safety team confiscated
mis-branded packaging material, loose spices, and machinery. He further
said that strict legal action would be taken against those involved in this
heinous crime.
