United Against Terror: Building Peaceful Future: Umrani

Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2025 | 07:40 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Adviser to Chief Minister of Balochistan for Labour and Manpower, Sardar Baba Ghulam Rasool Umrani Thursday said that we must all unite to root out the menace of terrorism so that future generations can inherit a peaceful, prosperous, and secure Pakistan.

He said that terrorism has claimed thousands of innocent lives and damaged the peace of the country, but our sacrifices would never go in vain.

He expressed these views in his special message on the occasion of the International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism.

He said that this day reminds us of the innocent souls who fell victim to the brutality of terrorism, terrorism not only undermined our country’s peace but also left thousands of families in grief and agony.

He said that today, we remember those martyrs and victims who lit the candle of peace with their blood saying that the people of Balochistan have always stood firm against terrorism, and our brave citizens along with security forces sacrificed their lives for the restoration of peace.

He emphasized that it is our duty to stand with the families of the victims and heal their wounds.

