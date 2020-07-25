UrduPoint.com
United Approach Of State Pillars Important In Nation-building: President

Sat 25th July 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said a united approach by all pillars of State was significant in nation-building and in taking the country towards right direction.

The President said collective efforts by parliament, judiciary, executive and media on issues including elimination of corruption and rule of law were important for positive results.

"A strong nation will emerge when all the stakeholders will put in their efforts together" President Dr Alvi said in an interview with private news television channel. The President said corruption existed at many levels in the society from top to bottom and would end gradually with effective counter steps.

However, he said corruption at top tier was reduced significantly under the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan as he took actions on merit, even against his own party members.

President Alvi said bureaucratic systems and procedures might delayed the performance of the government, however such checks were important to avoid any misuse and misappropriation.

On Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf's allied political companions, he said despite commonalities, their ideologies and governance differed, and that was the spirit of democracy.

"It's like passengers in a plane from different backgrounds, but heading in same direction, i.e. towards the vision of a prosperous Pakistan," he said.

President Alvi said the credibility of PTI had improved following its two years of governance that witnessed improvement in socio-economic conditions.

He mentioned that financial barometres such as improved balance of payments and Stock Exchange and reduced trade deficit despite COVID-19 pandemic showed that economy was gaining stability.

On 18th Amendment, he said any conflicts of interest should be resolved through dialogue among stakeholders. He mentioned that some issues between Federal and provincial government of Sindh could not sort out like the civic problems of the people of Karachi, including severage, electricity and transport.

