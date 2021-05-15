UrduPoint.com
United Business Group Convenes Core Committee Meeting Tomorrow

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 15th May 2021 | 05:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) :The United Business Group (UBG) in the federation of the Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry has convened here its core committee meeting on Sunday to find the best substitute of its patron-in-chief SM Muneer and Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik for injecting fresh blood in trade politics.

Chairman UBG Iftikhar Ali Malik Saturday said:" We both decided to surrender their key positions to highly educated youths enjoying the highest degree of integrity with exclusive objective to inject fresh blood." He said senior UBG leaders from provinces had been invited to discuss the current economic activities in the wake of covid besides deliberations the proposed Names for new office bearers.

He said patron in chief and chairman would be elected in a democratic manners by the core committee and those enjoying the majority votes and confidence of the business community will be handed over the both key positions.

However, he said he would continue to hold the prestigious portfolio of President SAARC Chamber which he added was an honour for Pakistan to hold the office.

