United Business Group (UBG) Chairman Urges Politicians Not To Influence Directly Or Indirectly FPCCI Polls

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 12:47 PM

United Business Group (UBG) chairman urges politicians not to influence directly or indirectly FPCCI polls

Chairman United Business Group (UBG) Iftikhar Ali MalikWednesday categorically cautioned the politicians not to exercise their sphere of influence andintervene in the upcoming elections of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce &Industry (FPCCI) scheduled to be held on December 27

Talking to media prior to his departure to Karachi along with 200 voters here today, the veterantrade leader Iftikhar Ali Malik who is also Senior Vice President of SAARC CCI said theirgroup will defeat the Businessmen Panel (BMP) in FPCCI.He said BMP has been facingcrushing defeats since last five consecutive years and they would meet the same fate while oneof UBG VP candidate Muhammad Ali Quaid from KPA elected unopposed which speaks of ourpopularity among chambers.

He said chambers are non political entities.He said that the defeat of the opposition is writing on the wall.

He also alleged that BMP alwaystry to come in power through the backdoor and now they are using some influential to getdesired results.They are trying to buy voters belonging to different chambers and trade associations to changetheir loyalties in favour of the failed group, he accused.

